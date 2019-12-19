Leader Of Ohio House Says Death Penalty Might Be Unenforceable

By 15 seconds ago
  • Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder talks to reporters
    Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder talks to reporters
    Dan Konik

The leader of the Ohio House says lawmakers are in a quandary when it comes to the death penalty. 

Ohio’s lethal injection method has been put on hold by courts. And Gov. Mike DeWine delayed all executions in 2019, saying it’s difficult for the state to get the drugs to carry it out. Speaker Larry Householder says there have been discussions about which method could replace lethal injections.

“Well, I don’t think hanging, that we would probably want to come back to hanging. I don’t think shootings would be good.  Electrocution is sort of off the table. I don’t know what the method would be," Householder says.

The state could get rid of the death penalty altogether. Householder says there aren't good options.

“Is there an option? We don’t know that there is another option right now. We might have a law in place for a death penalty that we cannot carry out," Householder explains.

There are currently 140 inmates on death row. Of those, 24 men have been scheduled to die by 2023. 

Tags: 
Death Penalty
Larry Householder

Related Content

Group Against Death Penalty Questions Ohio Bill That Would Make Abortion A Capital Crime

By Nov 26, 2019
Abortion opponents demonstrate outside Governor's office
Statehouse News Bureau

Opponents of the death penalty say they are concerned about a newly proposed abortion ban that could charge a woman who gets an abortion and a doctor who provides it with a capital crime. It would make abortion punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. 

Famous Death Penalty Opponent Says Ohio Is Ripe For Change On The Issue

By Oct 11, 2019
Sister Helen Prejean
Jo Ingles

The author of the book, “Dead Man Walking,” says she thinks executions in Ohio and elsewhere are soon going to be a thing of the past. 

Ohio Parole Board's Clemency Process Is Changing

By Sep 23, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

The changes the Parole Board is making when considering clemency for death row inmates will begin in January.

Appeals Court Rules Ohio's Execution Drug Method Is Constitutional After All

By Sep 11, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

A federal appeals court says an execution set for next May can go forward, because the condemned killer didn’t prove his claim that the state’s three-drug execution method is unconstitutional. 

Former Governors Back DeWine On Guns, Declare Doubt Over Death Penalty

By Sep 2, 2019
Portraits of Gov. Bob Taft (R, left) and Gov. Ted Strickland (D) by artist Leslie Adams.
Ohio History Connection

There’s certainly an ongoing and uncivil war between many Republicans and Democrats. But two former Ohio governors have called a truce, and created a friendship.