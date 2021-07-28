Many Ohio Businesses Won't Likely Require Masks To Deal With Delta Strain Of COVID

By 37 minutes ago

Now that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has advised all Americans, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors to prevent spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant, what will Ohio businesses and government do? 

In a written statement, the Ohio Department of Health reiterated Gov. Mike DeWine’s earlier comment that there isn't an appetite for another mask mandate right now, regardless of the new CDC guidance. The Ohio Statehouse says it won’t order masks unless the governor or health department mandates it. Ohio businesses could put a mask requirement in place but John Barker with the Ohio Restaurant Association says many won’t, minus a government order.  

“It’s very difficult to police this, Jo. In restaurants, you have people whoare trying to serve food, seat tables, clean plates and things like that. It’s very hard to also be the police on these kinds of things," Barker says.

But some public school districts are telling teachers and students they must wear masks during this upcoming school year. And some local health officials are urging more to do it. 


 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
mask mandates

Related Content

Kids In Ohio, Even Babies, Are Getting COVID And Medical Experts Fear The Numbers Will Increase

By Jul 21, 2021
Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Jo Ingles

Pediatricians are warning the new contagious Delta variant is putting kids under 12, who cannot be vaccinated right now, at greater risk of contracting COVID. 

DeWine Says He Can't Mandate Masks In Schools Because "There's No Appetite For It"

By Jul 26, 2021
DeWine speaks to reporters at Ohio Statehouse
Dan Konik

The Ohio Department of Health’s latest COVID guidance for K-12 schools strongly recommends those who can be vaccinated get shots, and masks for those who can’t or choose not to. But it doesn’t mandate masks for all, like some individual schools are doing. 

Ohio National Guard Members Who Helped During Pandemic Could Get State Money If Bill Passes

By Jul 27, 2021
Members of ONG's 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team help out at the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, March 2020
Dan Konik

Some Democratic state lawmakers say the Ohio National Guard has helped keep Ohioans safe during the pandemic. So, some lawmakers have drafted a bill to give members $1000 each as a thank you for their service. 

State Health Department Recommends Vaccines For Students, Teachers Returning To Classroom

By Jul 26, 2021
A technician from the Findlay College of Pharmacy fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Reynoldsburg in February 2021.
Dan Konik

While the school districts are prohibited from mandating people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health is issuing guidance strongly recommending students and staff get the shot before the new school year.