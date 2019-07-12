Measles Cases Have Spread To Ohio

Ohio has its first confirmed case of measles this year. In fact, it’s the first confirmed case in Ohio since 2017. And the patient in this case was infected outside of the state.

Twenty-eight states throughout the country are dealing with measles. The Ohio Department of Health’s Jose Rodriguez says it was just a matter of time before it happened here.

“We have seen cases of measles in all of our surrounding states. We also know that there is a national outbreak. So, we have been expecting that sooner or later, we will see a case of measles," Rodriguez says.

Rodriguez says this first case is in an adult in Stark County. He says the highly contagious disease will likely spread. But he says the measles vaccine is highly effective can be received in doctor’s offices and health departments statewide.

