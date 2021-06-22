"Medical Conscience Clause" Added By Republicans To Ohio Senate Budget

By 3 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

One of the many surprising and controversial items put into the budget by Senate Republicans is a provision that would allow medical professionals to deny treatment to patients if doing so would violate their personal beliefs.

A dozen other states have passed similar medical “conscience laws” like this one.

Sen. Terry Johnson (R-Portsmouth) is an osteopathic physician, and the Republican who suggested the provision in the Senate budget.

Johnson was unavailable for an interview, but a spokesman for the Ohio Senate Republicans said in a statement about the reason for the provision: “The First Amendment matters.  It’s disturbing that we’ve watched big government bureaucrats try to force healthcare organizations and doctors into providing services they didn’t offer because of religious reasons protected by the First Amendment."

But advocacy groups are concerned.

Alana Jochum with the state’s leading LGBTQ rights group Equality Ohio called this “conscience clause” exceedingly broad with huge potential impact.

She listed some examples of her concerns: "Denying family planning services for an LGBTQ couple, a pharmacy refusing to fill prescriptions for birth control or prep or antiretrovirals because they disagree with the provision of those services, or nursing homes refusing to provide elderly transgender individuals with ongoing hormone treatment," Jochum said.

Abortion rights groups are also sounding the alarm, but anti-abortion groups are celebrating the provision. 

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio Executive Director Kellie Copeland said in a statement that reads in part: “This amendment is about stigmatizing and isolating abortion providers. Let’s be clear about what this amendment does: closes the doors to doctors in an effort to close the door to patients. No patient has even been helped by a closed door. A clear majority of Ohioans support access to safe and legal abortion care, and do not support this restriction.”

Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis said in a statement that reads in part: "Ohio Right to Life applauds the Ohio Senate for upholding medical professionals' freedom of conscience rights. Doctors shouldn't be forced to violate their values. Medical professionals to use their guiding principles to provide the best care possible for their patients and ensuring that they are free to do so creates a more compassionate and informed heath care system."

The budget conference committee and Gov. Mike DeWine would have to approve this proposal in the Senate budget before it could become law.

Tags: 
FY 22-23 budget
"conscience clause"
terry johnson

Related Content

Budget Bill Contains Changes to Abortion Access And Sex Education In Ohio

By Jun 9, 2021
Legal abortion advocates unfurl banner after 2019 abortion law is passed in Ohio House
Jo Ingles

In recent years, when big budget bills have passed, controversial changes in laws over abortion have been attached. And it's happening in this budget as well.

Lawmakers Propose Ban On Trans Athletes In Girls', Women's Sports

By Feb 25, 2020
Reps. Reggie Stoltzfus (Paris Township) and Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) speak at the press conference announcing their planned legislation.
Karen Kasler

Two Republican lawmakers say they’re working on a bill that would support girls’ and women’s sports, by banning transgender girls and women from competing on female teams in high schools and colleges.

Bill Would Ban Conversion Therapy In Ohio

By Feb 12, 2020

A bi-partisan bill would ban Ohio children under 18 from participating in so-called conversion therapy, the practice of trying to convert someone from gay to straight. 

Advocates Say Asset Limits For SNAP Recipients Based On 'Myths'

By Jun 15, 2021
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Advocates for low-income Ohioans are urging lawmakers to take what they call a harmful provision out of the state budget bill. An amendment added by the Senate would impose asset limits for people using federal assistance for groceries, often referred to as food stamps.