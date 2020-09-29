Nearly All Likely Ohio Voters Say They've Decided, Even Before First Debate

  • Neighbors on a street near the debate site at Case Western Reserve University have differing political viewpoints - and are demonstrating them with their yard signs.
    Karen Kasler

Political junkies are anxiously awaiting tonight’s first presidential debate. But while many in the US and around the world will be watching, a lot of Americans will already know who they’re planning on voting for. 


Last week’s Quinnipiac poll of likely Ohio voters showed only three percent hadn’t made up their minds about who they’ll vote for. 

Justin Buechler is an associate professor of political science at Case Western Reserve University, the host site for the debate. But he said this debate and the two others coming up may not help anyone choose their candidate. 

“This debate really isn't for anybody. I don't see the debates really serve any purpose whatsoever because the only people who watch them are people who are already decided," Buechler said.

Buechler said he considers about 85% of the vote in a presidential election to be decided by partisans voting for their party’s candidates.

But Buechler said he’ll be watching the debate for the historic, funny or surprising moments that will make it into campaign ads for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and the groups that support them.

2020 presidential election

