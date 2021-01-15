As New Chair, Sherrod Brown Wants To Shift Senate Banking Committee Priorities

By 15 minutes ago
  • Andy Chow

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top elected Democrat in Ohio, has been tapped to chair the Senate Banking Committee. The long-term Wall Street critic says people can expect a shift in the committee's agenda.

Brown says for a decade Wall Street has had too much power in the Senate Banking Committee.

Now that Democrats have taken control of the U.S. Senate, Brown says that's about to change.

He says he wants to measure economic success by wages, health care, and pensions rather than the stock market.

"We need a banking committee in the Senate that will stand up to those corporate interests and work for middle class people, work for working families."

Brown says he wants to hit the ground running with the banking committee by supporting a new economic recovery package.

"We need to address the economic pain of so many Americans and get this country back to work, the banking committee's first job will be to help do that," Brown says, adding that he supports the new proposal for another round of stimulus checks by President-elect Joe Biden.

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown

Related Content

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Says Republicans Should Take Trump Out Of Office Now

By Jan 8, 2021
U.S. Sen Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) speaks to reporters during teleconference
Jo Ingles

Democratic US Sen Sherrod Brown is calling on President Trump’s cabinet to remove him from office using the 25th amendment. That would allow Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the cabinet to declare Trump unfit for office.

Portman, Brown Pushing For New Round Of Federal COVID-19 Relief

By Dec 11, 2020
credit Andrea Izzotti, Shutterstock.com

Ohio's two U.S. Senators are among the congressional leaders calling for passage of a new economic relief package. The senators say the bipartisan proposal can target areas hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio Seems To Be Losing Swing State Status With Latest Trump Win

By Nov 4, 2020
Andy Chow

President Donald Trump winning Ohio by 8-points over his Democratic challenger two elections in a row has strategists wondering if Ohio is now a solidly red state.