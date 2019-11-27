ODOT Pauses Roadwork Around The State For Thanksgiving Travel

Travel officials are predicting this to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving weekends on the roads, so the Ohio Department of Transportation will be suspending many construction projects.

AAA is predicting about 2.3 million Ohioans will be traveling further than 50 miles for the holiday. That would be the busiest season since 2005.

Of those traveling, 89% will be on the roads.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says they will clear the roads of work wherever possible.

"So we know with all that extra traffic that we need to open up as many lanes as possible and we've got a handful of work zones across the state that are still ongoing. So where we can, we're going to remove all the orange barrels," says Bruning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says seven people were killed in crashes last year. They urge people to stay alert and buckle up.

"This holiday, we want to see all Ohioans safely get to their destinations, and enjoy time with friends and family," said Gov. Mike DeWine in a written statement. "I’d like to encourage drivers to exercise caution when driving through congested areas, and any inclement weather."

ODOT expects a 63% increase in traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, making it the busiest holiday travel period of the year on Ohio’s roads.