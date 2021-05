Ohio COVID-19 Case Rate Drops To Lowest Since October

The state's COVID-19 case ratio has dropped for the third consecutive week, down to the lowest rate the state has seen in six months.

The two-week case rate average is now at just more than 140 cases per 100,000 people.

That's a drop from 155 cases per 100,000 people a week ago, and the third consecutive week of decline since reaching a 2021 high of 200 cases per 100,000 people.

In March, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced all health restrictions would be lifted once the state hits 50 cases per 100,000 people. The latest case rate is the lowest it's been since last October.

Ohio's two-week COVID-19 case rate since March:

March 10 - 156 cases per 100,000 people

March 18 - 143 cases per 100,000 people

March 25 - 146 cases per 100,000 people

April 1 - 167 cases per 100,000 people

April 8 - 183 cases per 100,000 people

April 15 - 200 cases per 100,000 people

April 22 - 185 cases per 100,000 people

April 29 - 155 cases per 100,000 people

May 6 - 140 cases per 100,000 people

Along with the dropping case numbers, Ohio's test positivity rate is now at 3.8%.