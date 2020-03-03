Ohio Effort To Legalize Marijuana Suggests It Be Treated Like Alcohol

By 36 minutes ago
  • Inside a marijuana store in Denver, Colorado
    Inside a marijuana store in Denver, Colorado
    Jo Ingles

Ohio’s medical marijuana program has been fully operational for a year now but participation in the program has lagged behind projections based on neighboring states. Now there’s a move afoot to put an issue on the fall ballot that would legalize marijuana outright. 

Cleveland attorney Tom Haren represents a group wanting to legalize marijuana and regulate it like alcohol. He says Ohio’s medical marijuana program isn’t working for many and needs reforms that are not likely to happen.

“It doesn’t feel like there’s a willing partner in the state to make reforms. So what do you do? Do you continue to get reforms when you are not able to get anywhere and instead do you take the next step and do what 11 other states have done and implement an adult use program?," Haren asks.

The constitutional amendment Haren's group is backing would allow adults over 21 to buy, possess and use marijuana. 

“Full legalization in Ohio is a matter of when, not if, so we tried to put an amendment together that made sense in 2020," Haren says.

Haren says this proposed amendment would still allow the state to regulate the product.

The group has filed its paperwork for the amendment with the attorney general’s office, the first step in the process. And if it is given the green light by the state to circulate petitions, supporters of the plan will need to collect 443,000 valid signatures by July 1st.

Tags: 
Marijuana
legalize
Legalize Ohio
Tom Haren

Related Content

Gov. DeWine Doesn't Think Ohio Should Legalize Marijuana, Even If Nearby States Have

By Jan 6, 2020
Craig F. Scott, Shutterstock.com

Some states around Ohio have legalized recreational marijuana. But Ohio’s Governor isn’t embracing that possibility. 

New Hemp Law Doesn't Legalize Pot In Ohio, But It's Complicated

By Aug 13, 2019
Alexandr Grant/SHUTTERSTOCK

There continue to be concerns by cities and police agencies that they can no longer easily prosecute people who are carrying small amounts of marijuana because of the state’s new law allowing hemp and CBD oil. Some say the problem is there’s no good way to test marijuana to see whether it complies with the new hemp law. 

Some Say New Hemp Law Makes It Harder To Prosecute Marijuana Possession

By Aug 8, 2019
Terri Verbickis, Shutterstock.com

The backer of a new law legalizing hemp and CBD oil in Ohio says law enforcement officials will soon have access to new testing technology that will be able to easily distinguish the amount of THC in a product. That testing is needed in order for cities to comply with the new law. But at least one city isn't waiting for it and is making a change to its enforcement policies right now.

Senate Votes To Legalize Hemp And CBD Oil In Ohio

By Mar 28, 2019
Alexandr Grant/shutterstock.com

The Ohio Senate has voted unanimously to legalize hemp and related products, including CBD oil.

Ohio's Auditor Finds Dozens of Problems With The State's Medical Marijuana Program

By Sep 13, 2018
Ohio Auditor
Statehouse News Bureau

State Auditor Dave Yost says he’s found dozens of problems with Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program, and he’s questioning the legality of one of the actions it took. 