Ohio Electoral College Set To Cast Votes For Trump

The 538 members of the Electoral College will cast their states’ votes for president today, including the 18 electors in Ohio. With the election certified last month, the Ohio electors will again cast their votes for Donald Trump, who won the state by almost the same margin as in 2016.

Four years ago on December 19, former Senate President (R-Celina) and now state auditor Keith Faber welcomed Ohio’s Electoral College members to cast their votes for Trump as a few hundred people protested outside the Statehouse.

“There are those who wish to politicize this process. But the day’s proceedings affirm the intent of our country’s founders – to ensure that candidates listen and appeal to voters from all across this country and to every state," Faber said in his speech to the electors.

The Electoral College meets at noon in the Ohio Senate chambers.

The electors were selected by the Ohio Republican Party in September. The electors are: