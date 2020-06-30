Ohio Gave GM Money For Lordstown Plant But Now The State Wants Its Money Back

Ohio gave General Motors some $60 million dollars in state tax credits for its Lordstown operation. Now the attorney general is demanding the company pay the state back.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the state gave General Motors $60 million back in 2009 with the promise that the company would maintain its operations through 2028. But the company closed that plant last year. Now, Yost has a message for GM.

“Yea, we want our money back," Yost says.

Yost says the bottom line is GM didn't do what it promised.  If the company is allowed to keep the money, it will have "carte blanche to walk away from its other Ohio tax incentivized operations. And so will every other business," Yost states in a written brief to the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

Yost says the GM closure caused the loss of nearly 8000 jobs and $8 billion in regional economic activity. If GM fails to repay the state, Yost says he’s prepared to take the matter to court.

GM
GM auto assembly plant
Lordstown
Dave Yost

Gov. DeWine Confirms The Idled Lordstown General Motors Plant Could Get New Life Soon

By May 8, 2019
Gov. DeWine on the phone with GM's Mary Barra
Jo Ingles

New jobs are planned for three General Motors plants in Ohio. And even more new jobs could be at the idled General Motors plant in Lordstown. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, there are a lot of unanswered questions right now.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman Says He Hasn't Given Up Fight To Keep Lordstown GM Plant Open

By Nov 27, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says he hasn’t given up the fight to keep the GM plant in Lordstown open and its 1500 workers employed. 

Kasich Says He'll Talk To GM, But Suggests There Are Options If Lordstown Assembly Plant Is Closed

By Nov 26, 2018
Tim Dubravetz

Gov. John Kasich says he’ll be talking to General Motors about its decision to shut down the assembly plant in Lordstown, potentially putting 1500 people out of work. But he’s sounding like all isn’t lost even if the plant closes.

Ohio's Leaders React To News Of GM's Decision To Close The Lordstown Auto Assembly Plant

By Nov 26, 2018
Jenson, Shutterstock.com

News that GM will be idling its Lordstown factory on March 1st is prompting Ohio’s leaders to issue angry statements in news releases and on social media. 