Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine And President Trump Talk Gun Policy During Dayton Visit

President Donald Trump was in Dayton earlier today, meeting with first responders and victims of Sunday’s mass shooting. Gov. Mike DeWine was there too. And the meeting gave the two a chance to talk briefly about changes in gun policies.

DeWine said he talked to Trump about proposed changes at the statewide level – more mental health services, more laws to prevent criminals from getting guns and tightening laws regarding the sale of guns. DeWine said Trump wanted more information about those proposals but didn’t make specific promises. DeWine said he plans to accomplish his 17 point plan regardless of what happens….or doesn’t happen….in Washington D.C.

“I can’t predict what congress will do or what the president will do. What I can tell you is what I’m going to do and everything that we said we fully intend to see it through. We fully intend to get it done and we are very, very focused on these things," DeWine said.

DeWine said he’s going to talk to legislative leaders this week about his ideas for stopping mass shootings from happening in Ohio in the future.