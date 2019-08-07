Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine And President Trump Talk Gun Policy During Dayton Visit

By 23 seconds ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Statehouse News Bureau

President Donald Trump was in Dayton earlier today, meeting with first responders and victims of Sunday’s mass shooting. Gov. Mike DeWine was there too. And the meeting gave the two a chance to talk briefly about changes in gun policies.

DeWine said he talked to Trump about proposed changes at the statewide level – more mental health services, more laws to prevent criminals from getting guns and tightening laws regarding the sale of guns. DeWine said Trump wanted more information about those proposals but didn’t make specific promises. DeWine said he plans to accomplish his 17 point plan regardless of what happens….or doesn’t happen….in Washington D.C.

“I can’t predict what congress will do or what the president will do.  What I can tell you is what I’m going to do and everything that we said we fully intend to see it through. We fully intend to get it done and we are very, very focused on these things," DeWine said.

DeWine said he’s going to talk to legislative leaders this week about his ideas for stopping mass shootings from happening in Ohio in the future.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
guns
Dayton
Donald Trump

Related Content

DeWine's Proposed Regulations Marks Shift In Gun Debate

By 21 hours ago
Gov. Mike DeWine unveils 17-point plan to reduce gun violence.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling for a version of the "Red Flag Law," expanded background checks, and other gun control proposals in the wake of the mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead. These proposals represent a dramatic shift in the way Ohio's state leadership has handled gun policies for most of the decade.

Poll Shows Ohioans Favor Legalized Abortion And Gun Restrictions

By Jul 26, 2019
Peter Brown, Quinnipiac University Poll
Statehouse News Bureau

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows a majority of Ohioans support background checks for gun sales, favor legalized abortion and oppose one of the most recent state restrictions on it. 

Mike DeWine Meets Fair Ride Victim's Mother In Chance Encounter

By Jul 24, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine meets Amber Duffield during a chance encounter at the Ohio State Fair nearing the two-year anniversary of the death of her son, Tyler Jarrell.
Andy Chow

Mike DeWine’s first tour of the Ohio State Fairgrounds as governor was mostly a festive affair. But an unplanned encounter brought DeWine face-to-face with the mother who lost her son to a fair ride malfunction in 2017. 

DeWine Kicks Off 166th Ohio State Fair

By Jul 24, 2019
Andy Chow

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected make their way to Columbus to enjoy the food, rides, games, and animals at the Ohio State Fair.  

Most Of Ohio's Counties Receive "State Of Emergency" Proclamation

By Jul 22, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

Nearly three quarters of Ohio’s counties have received a “state of emergency” declaration because of severe weather last month. 