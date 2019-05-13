Ohio House Leaders Push Bipartisan Agenda

The leaders of Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House are coming together to sponsor priority legislation for this general assembly. Ten each caucus announced their priorities separately.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says his fellow Republican members will collaborate with minority Democrats on bills to improve foster care, to create a kinship navigation program, work on the new H2Ohio clean water fund and improve job training opportunities.

“We’re going to try to get it done and I think that’s a far cry from what our friends in Washington D.C. are doing," Householder says.

Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) says there are a lot of big picture issues on which both parties can agree.

“Much like the people of our great nation and the state of Ohio, we are more alike than different," Sykes says.

In January, more Democrats voted for Householder as Speaker than Republicans, saying he promised to be more bipartisan.

WEB EXTRA - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talks about a recent ride-along with child welfare social workers in Perry County. 

