Ohio Lawmaker Battling COVID-19 Speaks Out

By 22 hours ago
  • Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland)
    Rep Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland)
    Jo Ingles

The leader of Ohio’s Black state lawmakers’ group is the first Ohio legislator known to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Representative Stephanie Howse says she’s experiencing mild symptoms since being diagnosed a couple of days ago.

State Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) says she’s been careful to protect herself against the virus.

"I try to work to practice social distancing, wear my mask,  have forever wipes, you know wiping things down, wash my hands," Howse says.

She says she has "absolutlely no idea" where she contracted the potentially deadly disease. But since masks aren’t required at the Ohio Statehouse, and many legislators there do not wear them, she doesn’t rule out that she could have contracted it from fellow lawmakers.

“Of course it crosses my mind – the likelihood of coming from someone who is not as vigilant as myself…..absolutely. So, whether it’s in the Statehouse or in our communities, that’s truly how transmission has come from.”

Howse says she doesn’t know that she has infected anyone else but wants the public to know so they will take the pandemic seriously.

Tags: 
COVID19
Coronavirus
Stephanie Howse

Related Content

Fate Of Bill That Changes COVID-19 Data Lies With The Ohio Senate

By Jun 19, 2020
People Image Studio, Shutterstock.com

The Ohio Senate is being asked to consider a bill passed along party lines in the House that requires new reporting standards for COVID19. 

Child Care Operators Say Ohio Needs To Reopen Centers Now

By May 12, 2020
Karen Lampe, Dayton area child care operator
Jo Ingles

As retail stores throughout Ohio reopen after closing under state order for the coronavirus pandemic, some employees are scrambling to find a way to work without having reliable child care available. 

DeWine Orders Mask Mandate In Seven Hot-Spot Counties

By Jul 7, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine holds a mask made by his wife Fran at a press conference in April.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

With cases of COVID-19 rising and the average age of those contracting the virus getting younger, Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering masks for people in counties considered "level 3 public health emergencies" - but not statewide.