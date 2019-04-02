Ohio Representative Not Stepping Down After Impaired Driving Arrest

  • Rep. Sedrick Denson (D-Cincinnati) sworn into office in January.
    Ohio House

The Ohio lawmaker who was arrested for impaired driving and felony drug possession will not be asked to step down from his position as representative. 

The leader of the House Democrats, Representative Emilia Sykes, did not provide comment on the arrest of Democratic Representative Sedrick Denson. The caucus says Denson’s statement speaks for itself.

In the statement, Denson said he made an “error in judgement” by deciding to drive at night even after drinking earlier in the evening. Denson was arrested after failing a few field tests. He says he did not feel impaired and regrets refusing further testing.

Denson says the prescription pill found in his car was Adderall and the fact that it was in his car is -- in his words -- “concerning and very serious.”

Hamilton County court records show Denson has been charged with speeding three times since 2008 and was accused of driving without a license before the charges were dropped.

Sedrick Denson
