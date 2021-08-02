-
Ohio’s top legislative leaders are being sued for not being transparent with the public in matters related to the state’s new voter-approved process for…
The Ohio House has passed a bipartisan bill that increases penalties on people who are convicted of assaulting sports officials. Republican Rep. Bill…
Mayors of some Ohio cities say past and future tax abatements might be affected by a bill under consideration that would allow employees to receive…
A bill that’s been introduced in the Ohio Legislature for the better part of two decades now would add sexual orientation to the state’s civil rights…
The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed a bill that changes the way K-12 students are tested for this school year because of interrupted learning during the…
Two representatives in the Ohio House are in the hospital right now, battling COVID-19. They are the latest to acknowledge they have contracted the virus.…
The Ohio House has passed, along party lines, another abortion bill. This one requires fetal remains from abortions be buried or cremated.The bill, which…
Democrats in the Ohio House are accusing Republican leadership of failing to provide a safe workplace while they vote on bills in the Ohio Statehouse. The…
Small business leaders throughout the state are telling a House panel looking at how to lift Ohio’s Stay Home order they need to allow businesses to open…
A pair of bills in the Ohio Legislature would change the way people register to vote, making it an automated process instead requiring them to fill out…