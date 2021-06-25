© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Bipartisan Bill To Protect Sports Officials Easily Passes Ohio House

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published June 25, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT
kids_playing_soccer__credit_matimix__shutterstock.com_.jpg
matimix, Shutterstock.com
/

The Ohio House has passed a bipartisan bill that increases penalties on people who are convicted of assaulting sports officials. 

Republican Rep. Bill Roemer (R-Richfield) says youth soccer coaches have told him they have a problem. 

“They said soccer games are being cancelled because there’s no officials to officiate and they said over 70% of new officials quit within three years, mostly citing spectator abuse," Roemer says.

Roemer’s bill, co-sponsored by Democrat Joe Miller (D-Amherst), would punish first time offenders with a fine of up to $1500 and 40 hours of community service. Subsequent offenses could be fifth-degree felonies that could result in prison time.  The bill passed overwhelmingly and now moves to the Ohio Senate. 

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
