Ohio Senate Passes Bill Barring Doctors From Prescribing Abortion Inducing Drugs Via Telemedicine

By 12 seconds ago
  • Agenturfotografin, Shutterstock.com

Patients, especially those in rural areas who find it difficult to access a doctor in person, can often access doctors through two-way conferences via computers. The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that bans doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion inducing drugs. 

Republican Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) says doctors need to see patients in person when prescribing abortion inducing drugs because they can be dangerous.

“It’s not about limiting access. It’s about the safety of that woman," Huffman says.

Democratic Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) doesn’t buy that argument and notes lawmakers have not passed restrictions on other drugs prescribed via telemedicine.

“It does set up a question of why this and nothing else," Antonio says.

The bill passed the Senate with Republicans voting for it, Democrats voting against it. The legislation now goes to the Ohio House.

Tags: 
Abortion
telemedicine

Related Content

New Senate Abortion Bill To Prevent Situation That May Not Currently Exist

By Jan 21, 2020
Agenturfotografin

A bill to prevent doctors from using telemedicine to provide abortion-inducing drugs has been introduced. But backers of the bill don't know of any cases where that is happening in Ohio right now.

Cincinnati Abortion Clinic Says It Now Has What It Needs To Remain Open

By Jan 10, 2020
Supporters of legal abortion at Ohio Statehouse
Sam Aberle

A Cincinnati abortion clinic that recently lost the variance it needs to operate thinks the problem is now resolved. 

Cincinnati's Only Abortion Clinic Fighting To Keep Its Doors Open

By Jan 8, 2020
Abortion supporters and opponents
Jo Ingles

Cincinnati’s only abortion clinic is in business now but its future is uncertain. It is fighting to keep its doors open. 

Portman, 10 Ohio Congressmen Sign Court Brief In Key Abortion Case

By Jan 2, 2020
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) spoke at an Ohio Right to Life rally at the Statehouse in January 2016.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator and most of its Republican Congressional delegation have signed onto a court document that could lead to the overturning of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion.

2019 Year In Review - Attempts To Ban Abortion In Ohio Continue

By Dec 27, 2019
Dan Konik

Abortion was a big issue in Ohio in 2019, as it has been for several years.  A strict abortion ban was one of the 21 bills that passed, and more bills are still under consideration. 