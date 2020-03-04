Ohio Senate Passes Bill Barring Doctors From Prescribing Abortion Inducing Drugs Via Telemedicine

Patients, especially those in rural areas who find it difficult to access a doctor in person, can often access doctors through two-way conferences via computers. The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that bans doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion inducing drugs.

Republican Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) says doctors need to see patients in person when prescribing abortion inducing drugs because they can be dangerous.

“It’s not about limiting access. It’s about the safety of that woman," Huffman says.

Democratic Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) doesn’t buy that argument and notes lawmakers have not passed restrictions on other drugs prescribed via telemedicine.

“It does set up a question of why this and nothing else," Antonio says.

The bill passed the Senate with Republicans voting for it, Democrats voting against it. The legislation now goes to the Ohio House.