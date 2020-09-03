Ohio Senate President Says He Favors "Straight Repeal" Of Nuclear Bailout Law

  • Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speaks to reporters after session on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
    Karen Kasler

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has appointed the members of a committee that will consider the nuclear bailout law at the center of a $61 million federal bribery case that led to the ouster of former Speaker Larry Householder.  Democrats say Republicans are slowing down the repeal process with a new committee.

But in the Senate, a repeal bill is starting to move forward. 

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), who voted for the bailout, said something needs to be done about the legislation known as HB 6 soon.

“I favor straight repeal and frankly, I’m not sure how much discussion we really need to have to discuss that. But there are economic effects of doing that," Obhof said.

For instance, Obhof said a repeal of the entire law could result in an increase to ratepayers because he says it cut rates overall – though it created an 85-cent monthly surcharge for the nuclear power plants on all ratepayers’ bills starting this coming January. That's a defense that others, including former House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), have said are why the bill is good legislation.

A bipartisan Senate bill that would repeal the law in full had its first hearing this week.

Neither the Republican nor Democratic sponsored bills in the House has had a hearing.

The bills will be considered by the new House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight. It includes five representatives who voted for HB 6, eight who voted against it and two who weren't in the legislature when it passed last year.

 

