Ohio Senate Sends Budget Back to House

  • Ohio Senate debates budget bill in Ohio Statehouse, June 9, 2021.
    Andy Chow

The Ohio Senate passed the state budget bill Wednesday which sets up a likely conference committee where the House and Senate must agree on a final spending measure to send to the governor.

The Senate budget bill, crafted by Republican leaders, cuts income taxes 5% across the board and removes a measure expanding broadband.

The Senate and House will now meet to create a final budget. Competing plans on school funding are expected to be a main point of contention.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) stands by the changes his chamber made. 

"Having a predictable system of funding schools is what we've been searching for at least in the 15 years that I've been in the General Assembly and I think this finally achieves that," Huffman says. 

Senate Democrats lodged several complaints about the bill including changes to child care standards and language they believe allows for discrimination in the health field.  

However, the bill passed the Senate by a party line vote of 25-8. 

FY 22-23 budget

Senate Committee Approves Budget Bill Along Party Lines

By Jun 8, 2021
Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) discusses the budget bill after Senate Finance Committee.
Andy Chow

The Ohio Senate Finance Committee has sent the latest budget proposal for a floor vote after adding more than 100 amendments to the bill. Republican Senate leaders say the measure is making more investments to help people.

Senate Proposal To Change Medicaid Procurement Process Draws Criticism

By Jun 7, 2021
Andy Chow

The state has selected six managed care organizations to carry out Medicaid services, amounting to a $20 billion contract, but a provision in the Senate's budget proposal would stop that procurement process and require the state to consider other measures.

Report Says Most Ohioans Won't See Much Money From Senate Budget Tax Cut

By Jun 3, 2021
The Ohio Statehouse, as seen from the Huntington Building on High Street.
Karen Kasler

The proposed budget from Republican leaders in the Ohio Senate includes a 5% income tax cut estimated to cost the state $874 million over two years. But a new analysis of that tax cut says most Ohioans won’t even notice the change.