Ohio Is Spending $4 Million On Anti Vaping Efforts

By 56 seconds ago
  • vaping devices
    vaping devices
    Jo Ingles

The state's new $4 million dollars effort is focused on kids. Recent serious illnesses associated with vaping are alarming state leaders and health experts. 

The state's outreach program comes on the heels of news that there are now ten confirmed cases of severe pulmonary illnesses in young people connected to vaping in Ohio. Another 14 cases are being investigated. Nationally, there have been 450 cases and five deaths associated with the problem.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton says the state is providing schools, parents and students with information about the dangers of vaping, and free vaping cessation treatments. Acton says people between 16 and 26 are the ones hospitalized with vaping-related lung problems.

“In one year, vaping went up 78%, 78% in high schoolers and 48% in middle schoolers," Acton says.

But Ohio Vaping Trade Association President James Jarvis says the industry has supported efforts to keep its products out of the hands of children. And he is adamant that reputable dealers represented in his industry are about not selling to young people. 

“We really think it’s coming from the internet. It’s pretty unrestricted on the internet. All you need is a debit card and an address," Jarvis says.

Ohio has a new law on the books that prohibits the sale of tobacco, including vaping products, to individuals under the age of 21. That new law takes effect on Oct. 17, 2019.

Jarvis says most people who are vaping are doing it as a way to stop smoking cigarettes. But major health leaders say it’s not completely safe, no matter how it is used.

Tags: 
vaping
tobacco
smoking
Amy Acton
Ohio Department of Health
James Jarvis
Ohio Vaping Trade Association

Related Content

State Confirms Three Serious Illnesses Due To Vaping But Is Investigating More

By Sep 4, 2019
Aleksandr Yu, Shutterstock.com

Three cases of severe lung illness that are likely due to vaping have been confirmed in Ohio. And it’s thought there are more. 

Budget Proposes Raising Tobacco Buying Age To 21, But That Comes With A Cost

By Apr 3, 2019
Dr. Amy Acton heads the Ohio Department of Health.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes a provision that would bring the state less revenue – but it’s not a tax cut.

Parts Of State Budget Not In Effect Right Now

By Jul 22, 2019
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s new budget is in place, after the House and Senate couldn’t agree and a temporary spending plan was passed. That means agencies can operate with certainty, knowing the amount of money they have to do the business of the state. But it doesn’t mean every item in the budget is in effect now. 

Ohio Medicaid Wellness Initiatives To Include Quitting Smoking

By Apr 17, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine is revealing more about the wellness initiatives that he wants to implement for the 2.8 million people on Medicaid in Ohio, including the 677,000 in Medicaid expansion. 

Anti-Tobacco Group Says Tax On Alternative Products Can Discourage Kids From Smoking

By May 31, 2018
Phonrat/Shutterstock

Anti-tobacco groups are calling on lawmakers to raise the tax on products that have been left out of recent increases, such as e-cigarettes and chew. They’re reigniting this call as part of World No Tobacco Day. 

Major Cancer Group Not Happy With Latest Budget Plan

By Apr 27, 2017
Phonrat/Shutterstock.com

The Ohio House stripped the 65-cents per pack tobacco tax proposed by Gov. John Kasich as well as the plans that would match other forms of tobacco to tax levels that equal cigarettes. 