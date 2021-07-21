Ohio Stands To Get Part Of $26 Billion Opioid Settlement

Ohio is one of several states that will share $26 billion dollars as part of a national opioid abuse settlement.

The deal involves three distributors – Ohio based Cardinal, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen as well as drug maker Johnson & Johnson. A substantial portion of the settlement will be spent on opioid treatment and prevention. Attorney Paul Geller says there are restrictions to ensure that.

“The main point is it will be used for those purposes. It won’t be used to fill potholes or to build libraries or to balance budgets," Geller says.

From 2010- 2019, 23,700 Ohioans lost their lives to opioid abuse. As Attorney general, now-Governor Mike Dewine joined local governments in suing the companies.

Some 4,000 entities nationwide are part of this settlement. The more of those entities that accept it, the bigger the payout will be.