Ohio Unemployment Rate Stays At 4.2%

By 2 minutes ago
  • Louis Roth

The latest numbers from state officials show that Ohio's unemployment rate didn't change at all last month.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says the unemployment rate in Ohio stayed at 4.2% in December, same as November. And it's down from 4.6% in December 2018. 

Looking at the numbers over the year, the state says Ohio saw the addition of more than 27,000 jobs in 2019. 

But critics have said Ohio's job growth last year was the same as in 2018, and it lags behind the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.

Job growth was a major topic of conversation during President Donald Trump's last campaign stop in Ohio and will likely continue to be a main talking point throughout the 2020 election.

