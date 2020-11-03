Ohio Voters Line Up For Early Morning Voting On Election Day

Many voters lined up at their local polling location around the state to kick-off the last day of voting in the 2020 election. Even with an emphasis on early voting, there were still long lines spotted in Ohio.

Voters in Canal Winchester were treated to a glowing sunrise on the horizon as they waited to cast their ballots.

The line stretched to the other side of the parking lot which is unusually long according to Tom Tannehill who has been voting at this precinct for more than 20 years.

"I think that every election becomes the most important election and I think that people just want to have their voice heard," says Tannehill.

Patrick Patterson was among the first voters at his polling location in Canal Winchester pic.twitter.com/qoeSjz3QLd — Andy Chow (@andy_chow) November 3, 2020

Voters here say they considered casting absentee ballots but felt more comfortable with their usual routine of voting in person on Election Day.

Patrick Patterson stood in line as the precinct opened. While he did not say who he voted for, Patterson says he thinks the country needs to "go another direction."

"I wanted to make sure I had plenty of time to vote and still make it to work on time. So I got out here early, bundled warm, and I was ready," Patterson says.

Line has grown to several hundred people in this polling place in NE Columbus, where there are at least three precincts. pic.twitter.com/LNH68MxQvM — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) November 3, 2020

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent precautions, voters were encouraged to cast their vote early, either by mail or at their county early voting center. That resulted in a record number of voters, 3.4 million, who cast their ballot before November 3.