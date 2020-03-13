Ohioans Encouraged To Help Meet Needs Of Others During Coronavirus Emergency

By
  • Ohio Dept of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton
    Jo Ingles

With schools shutting after Monday due to coronavirus concerns, many children who depend on school breakfasts and lunches will not have those options. And many other programs who rely on older volunteers to help meet the needs of older Ohioans will be needing help too. 

Gov. Mike DeWine says his administration is applying for waivers to make changes that would allow the state to serve the needs of low-income Ohioans in different ways. But in the meantime, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton says this is a perfect time for individuals, families and small groups to pitch in by volunteering to deliver meals or supplies.

“Those philanthropies are very well poised to help out in a situation like this.  We’ve also heard talk about curbside pickup for people who can do that. This is that depression era, let’s be thoughtful and each community is a little different so you can see this play out," DeWine says.

Acton says the key is to avoid large gatherings of people in one place. She advises spreading out, allowing six feet between you and the closest person to you and do as much as possible outdoors. 

Coronavirus

