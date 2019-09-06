Partnership Among Ohio's Universities Could Streamline Invention, Research Commercialization

By 2 minutes ago
  • Lt. Gov. Jon Husted talking about his role as director of Innovate Ohio. He helped role out the university partnership which is called the Ohio IP Promise.
    Lt. Gov. Jon Husted talking about his role as director of Innovate Ohio. He helped role out the university partnership which is called the Ohio IP Promise.
    Andy Chow

Ohio's public universities are teaming up to create one simplified process for students and staff to commercialize their research and inventions. 

The partnership among the state's public universities will create a set of guiding principles so researchers can take their work and inventions to the marketplace.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says there are many universities around the country that do this well.

"But I don't believe there's a state in terms of having a simplified, easy to understand, transparent process across our entire state system," says Husted.

Husted says what’s being called the Intellectual Property Promise will result in more jobs and investment in Ohio.

Tags: 
InnovateOhio

Related Content

Third Frontier Funding To Run Out Soon, But No Plans For Replacement

By Jun 4, 2019
The audience at last summer’s Third Frontier Commission event where a dozen finalists were each awarded $200,000 in the Opioid Technology Challenge, which seeks high-tech ideas for fighting the opioid crisis. Overall winners will be announced this summer.
Karen Kasler

The fund that the state has used to offer more than a billion dollars for high tech research and development projects since voters approved it in 2005 is running out of money. And there are no announced plans to shore up the Third Frontier program. And some are raising their voices to support it.

Ohio Agencies Are Ordered To Put All Of Their Data On One Internet Platform

By Apr 29, 2019
Gov. DeWine signs executive order as Lt. Gov. Jon Husted looks on
Jo Ingles

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order that sets up a new information sharing platform for state agencies. Here's why.

Jon Husted To Lead Newly-Created InnovateOhio

By Jan 8, 2019
Lt. Gov.-elect Jon Husted with Gov.-elect Mike DeWine looking on.

Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has tapped Lt. Gov.-elect Jon Husted to be the director of InnovateOhio, created in law just last month.