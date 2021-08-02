-
The state of Ohio is going high-tech to weed out what could be considered overly burdensome government rules. An agency is using an artificial…
Ohio's public universities are teaming up to create one simplified process for students and staff to commercialize their research and inventions. The…
The fund that the state has used to offer more than a billion dollars for high tech research and development projects since voters approved it in 2005 is…
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order that sets up a new information sharing platform for state agencies. Here's why.Lt. Gov. and Innovate…
Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has tapped Lt. Gov.-elect Jon Husted to be the director of InnovateOhio, created in law just last month.Husted says this new office…