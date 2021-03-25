Pay Equity Bill Introduced In The Ohio Legislature....Again.

Democratic lawmakers have proposed a pay equity bill that’s become a perennial in each General Assembly.

Representative Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) has introduced a similar bill a few times, and they’ve never gotten more than one hearing. This time, Rep Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park) is joining her on the bill that would require companies that do business with the state to file a document that assures men and women are paid equally for the same work.

“Our job as legislators, in my humble opinion, is to create the quality of life all women deserve and if we can do that with a piece of legislation, that is exactly what we are here to do," Miranda says.

The bill also requires state agencies to ensure pay is equitable and protect workers who provide information about pay equity. But what’s new in this bill is that it prohibits employers from asking for previous salary information in the hiring process.

For a brief history of the pay equity bills, please see below.

A brief history of the times Howse has sponsored pay equity:

HB 232 - current

HB 607 (2020) task force – 1 hearing

HB 304 (2020) – 1 hearing

Hb 403 (2017) task force – 1 hearing

HB 180 (2017) – no hearings

HB 385 (2016) task force – 1 hearing

HB 330 (2015) equal pay certificate – 1 hearing