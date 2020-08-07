Pay No State Sales Tax This Weekend For Back-To-School Items

By 10 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

Going back to school will be different this year but there’s one thing that won’t change. Ohioans will still be able to take advantage of a tax-free weekend for shopping for those back to school items. And it is happening now. 

The annual tax-free holiday began Friday morning and will run through 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. Ohioans can avoid state sales tax on clothing priced at $75 or less, as well as school supplies and items considered ‘instructional material” that are $20 or less. The sales tax holiday applies to items purchased in brick-and-mortar stores as well as online retailers. The holiday was made permanent by the state last year. 

Tags: 
back to school
Sales Tax Holiday

