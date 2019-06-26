Permitless Carry Bill Headed To Another House Committee

The bill that would allow Ohioans to carry concealed weapons without requiring training or a permit has passed a House committee. The measure, which is known as “constitutional carry,” has passed in more than a dozen other states.

Members of the House Federalism argued Wednesday over a provision in HB178 that would require a pamphlet to accompany the purchase of a firearm. That document would provide information intended to help the purchaser understand gun ownership laws in Ohio. However, a line in the pamphlet noted the “duty to retreat” in times when lethal force may be used in self-defense.

Pro-gun groups argued that could lead to someone second guessing what they should do before protecting themselves. Supporters of the pamphlet said they wanted gun owners to be as informed as possible.

The permitless carry bill also drops the requirement to notify law enforcement when a person is carrying a weapon.

Opponents such as Rep. Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) says this bill is getting rid of common sense policies.

“I think not requiring a permit and training makes everyone less safe, including the gun owner,” said Strahorn.

Chris Dorr with Ohio Gun Owners says the bill’s momentum is a sign that gun owners are organized and mobilized.

“What we have been fighting this entire time is getting government out of the rights, regulation business and we just took an important step here today,” Dorr said.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said he wants HB178 to be re-referred to another House committee, criminal justice, so the legislation can go under further review. This step delays a potential vote by the full House chamber.