Plans To Change Accessibility Logo In Ohio Have Been Scrapped For Now

Plans to change the logo the state uses on handicap accessible signs have been put on hold. The transportation budget that just went into effect had required ODOT to use a new logo.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) says the current accessibility logo features a person sitting in a wheelchair, waiting for someone to push them. Ohio lawmakers agreed to switch to a new logo that depicts a more dynamic character.

“He’s leaning forward in the wheelchair and he’s got hands on the wheel like he is capable of moving himself," Yuko says.

But the federal government is warning changing it could affect funding it provides the state. Lawmakers plan to add something to the operating budget. And Yuko plans to try to get Ohio’s U.S. Senators to take up the issue.