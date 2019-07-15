Plans To Change Accessibility Logo In Ohio Have Been Scrapped For Now

By 18 seconds ago
  • Current Accessibility logo
    Current Accessibility logo
    stockappeal.Shutterstock.com

Plans to change the logo the state uses on handicap accessible signs have been put on hold. The transportation budget that just went into effect had required ODOT to use a new logo.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) says the current accessibility logo features a person sitting in a wheelchair, waiting for someone to push them. Ohio lawmakers agreed to switch to a new logo that depicts a more dynamic character. 

“He’s leaning forward in the wheelchair and he’s got hands on the wheel like he is capable of moving himself," Yuko says.

But the federal government is warning changing it could affect funding it provides the state. Lawmakers plan to add something to the operating budget. And Yuko plans to try to get Ohio’s U.S. Senators to take up the issue. 

Tags: 
accessibility logo
Kenny Yuko
transportation budget

Related Content

Senate Minority Leader Says Lawmakers Are Unlikely To Meet Deadline For Transportation Budget

By Mar 29, 2019
Sen. Kenny Yuko (D-Cleveland)
The State of Ohio, Ohio Public TV

It’s looking more unlikely that Ohio lawmakers will decide on the size of a proposed gas tax in time to meet the Sunday deadline to have the transportation budget signed into law. 

Senators Propose Bill To Make Ohio Final State To Come Up With Alzheimer's, Dementia Action Plan

By Feb 13, 2019
Sen. Steve Wilson (R-Maineville) shakes hands with Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) as Rod and Jennifer Blough of Dublin look on. Rod has been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s and Lewy body dementia and Jennifer is his caregiver.
Karen Kasler

Two state senators say Ohio needs to join all other states in developing a comprehensive plan to deal with rising numbers of residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia that are likely in the next few decades.

Delay In Start Date For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

By Jun 5, 2018
OGT/Ohio Channel

The state’s medical marijuana program is not going to be ready for patients on the projected start date on September 8. And there's no clear idea on when it will begin.

Bill Meant To Correct Flaws In Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Draws Mixed Reactions

By Apr 20, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be fully operational on September 8. But there are court battles over problems with the process of choosing cultivators. Some fear it might delay the start of the program. 

Senate Leaders Dispute Whether Goals Set Earlier Have Been Accomplished

By Apr 19, 2018
Jo Ingles

The Republican leader of Ohio’s Senate says the short term goals of his caucus have been accomplished. But some lawmakers disagree.