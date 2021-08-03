Portman Urges Panel To Come Up With Ways To Prevent Domestic Terrorism

By 2 hours ago
  • Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) talks about domestic terrorism
    Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) talks about domestic terrorism
    Sen. Rob Portman

A Senate committee heard testimony today about the threat of domestic terrorism. Senator Rob Portman sits on the panel and he’s hoping they will come up with ways to detect and prevent violence before it happens. 

Portman (R-Ohio) acknowledges Ohio has its fair share of groups that engage in domestic terrorism. He says violent extremists from all sides of the ideological spectrum are increasingly using the internet to get their radical messages out to people. And he says they are taking that one step further. 

“They have the ability to encourage people to come together and actually implement some of these threats that are out there so the online environment is huge in this. And that’s true in Ohio and it’s true everywhere," Portman says.

Portman hopes the hearings will identify ways to shut down extremists who pose a threat to others. He says the problem isn’t unique to Ohio but he says there are white supremacists and other groups in the state that could pose a threat to government leaders, safety forces, and others with whom they disagree.  

Tags: 
Rob Portman
domestic terrorism

Related Content

Investigation Into Insurrection At U.S. Capitol Continues To Yield More Arrests, More Information

By Feb 24, 2021
Pro-Trump supporters rioted and breached the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying the 2020 election win of President-elect Joe Biden.
Sebastian Portillo/shutterstock.com

More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection in Washington D.C., and ten of them are from Ohio. Here's a look at what’s being done to deal with the fallout and prevent it from happening again.

Brown Praises Jan. 6 Committee, Questions GOP Criticism

By Jul 29, 2021
Supporters of now-former President Trump rioted and breached the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election win.
lev radin/shutterstock.com

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said he’s talked to Capitol and DC police officers who watched the powerful testimony earlier this week at the U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol.

Portman Says He Hopes Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Can Be Passed Soon

By Jun 23, 2021
Cincinnati, Ohio/USA- June 10, 2018: Traffic traveling south on Interstates 71 and 75 on the Brent Spence Bridge toward Covington, Kentucky.
JNix, Shutterstock.com

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator is saying he’s optimistic about the $1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill that he’s been working on with President Biden. 

Both U.S. Senators From Ohio Vote For Jan 6th Commission But It Still Fell Short Of Approval

By May 28, 2021
Insurrection on Jan 6, 2021
Thomas Hengee, Shutterstock.com

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators voted for the establishment of a commission to investigate the Jan 6th insurrection. 

Portman Has Concerns About Proposed Commission To Study Events Of January 6, 2021

By May 25, 2021
Trump supporters charge U.S. Capitol
PBS Newshour

Democrats in Congress are pushing for a full investigation into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building this past January. One U.S. Senator from Ohio has some concerns about it if it comes to the floor. 