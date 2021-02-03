Proposed Budget Gives Ohio Department Of Health More Power To Shutter "Unsafe" Nursing Homes

By 16 minutes ago
  • Signs reading
    Signs reading "We're all in this together" decorate the windows of a nursing home facility in northeast Columbus.
    Karen Kasler

More than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths coming from nursing homes. So those and other long term care facilities are getting a lot of attention in the new state budget.

The Patient Protection proposal in the budget would give the Ohio Department of Health the power to shut down nursing homes deemed unsafe.

Pete Van Runkle heads the group that lobbies for nursing homes. He said ODH already can do that by going to court, so he’s concerned about giving the agency more power.

“It's a serious issue, because if you're if you're moving people out of a facility, there is a certain amount of trauma involved with that and relocation to potentially farther away from family members and things of that nature." Van Runkle said. "So, something would have to be looked at very carefully before that, before that kind of authority is given to the department."

The budget also would set aside $50 million for the state to buy unused beds to cut down on shared rooms. About 11,000 beds, or 20% of all capacity, were unused before the pandemic. A fact sheet on the state budget says of this initiative: "As Ohioans demand more community-based care options, this initiative will help rebalance the services available and improve the quality of care for all Ohioans, regardless of setting."

Van Runkle said of that: "We're well aware of the bed buyback program, which we we have actually proposed ourselves several times in the past."

The budget also proposes lowering occupancy rates with more Medicaid waivers so people can get care at home.

Tags: 
FY 22-23 budget
coronavirus - nursing homes
nursing homes
Pete Van Runkle

Related Content

$2.4 Billion In Federal Medicaid Funds Helps Ohio Avoid Big Budget Hole

By Feb 2, 2021
Dan Konik

The increase in Ohio Medicaid caseloads could have blown a hole in the new two-year state budget. But the spending plan includes a huge infusion of federal cash for the state’s largest part of the budget, the health insurance program for the poor.

All Staff And Residents In A Dayton Area Nursing Home Got COVID-19 Vaccines

By Jan 27, 2021
Lisa Hamilton, Administrator, Grafton Oaks Nursing Center
Jo Ingles

More than half of nursing home workers have refused the vaccine but at least one Ohio nursing home is beating the odds.

DeWine Offers Certification Plan But Not Mandate For COVID Vaccines In Nursing Homes

By Jan 5, 2021
A sign praising staff hangs on the entrance to a nursing home in Columbus.
Karen Kasler

4,856 Ohioans in nursing homes and long term care facilities have died of COVID-19, well over half of the state’s overall COVID death total. Gov. Mike DeWine has said the virus has often been brought in by staff, and yet a huge number of those workers has not taken the vaccine.

COVID Vaccinations Start At Ohio Nursing Homes Hit Hard By Pandemic

By Dec 18, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine congratulates the first nursing home resident who received of the COVID-19 vaccine around 7:30 Friday morning at the Crown Pointe Care Center in north Columbus.
Karen Kasler

The first COVID-19 vaccines for residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities are being shot into arms around Ohio today - the vaccine administered before sunrise at a nursing home in Columbus.

COVID Positive Nursing Home Workers Are On The Job In Ohio Due To Staff Shortages

By Dec 15, 2020
Ohio nursing home
Jo Ingles

More than 30,000 nursing home residents in Ohio have tested positive for COVID19 since April. And nearly 21,000 nursing home workers have tested positive during the same period. Advocates for those workers say that situation is worsening.