Public K-12 Schools And Colleges Can Require COVID Vaccines At Start Of School Year Despite New Law

By 46 minutes ago
  • Gov DeWine speaks to reporters at John Glenn Intl Airport, Columbus, July 16, 2021
    Gov DeWine speaks to reporters at John Glenn Intl Airport, Columbus, July 16, 2021
    Jo Ingles

Even though Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week saying public K-12 schools and colleges cannot mandate students or staff to get COVID vaccines, that doesn’t mean some can’t require that next month at the beginning of this upcoming school year. 

DeWine says if some public colleges and schools want to require COVID vaccines at the start of the school year, he says they “have every right to do that.” The new law won’t go into effect for 90 days. And DeWine is hoping by then the FDA will give COVID vaccines, now used on an emergency basis, full approval. 

“We hope it will be in the fall. Frankly the sooner the better. Frankly, this is a vaccine that has been utilized by hundreds of millions of people and there’s a lot of experience with its use,” DeWine says.

When approval comes, the law will no longer apply to COVID vaccines. DeWine says his administration will be giving schools guidance on preventing the spread of COVID this year, noting children under 12 cannot be vaccinated now. 

Tags: 
COVID vaccines
ban on COVID vaccines
vaccines
Gov Mike DeWine

Related Content

DeWine Signs Ohio's New Two-Year Budget With 14 Vetoes

By Jul 1, 2021
Dan Konik

Nearly two hours past the midnight deadline, Gov. Mike DeWine put out a statement saying he signed the two-year, $75 billion state budget – while striking out 14 items. Most of the vetoes were technical and specific, but others were more notable.

Governor Suggests Opposition To Bill Banning Employers, Schools From Mandating Vaccines

By Jun 11, 2021
Gov. Mike DeWine gets second COVID-19 vaccine
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

A bill in the Ohio House would make it illegal for employers or schools to mandate vaccinations. Gov. Mike DeWine has some thoughts on the measure.

Weather Delays Some COVID Vaccine Shipments

By Feb 16, 2021
Roger Ingles

Some shot clinics were closed Tuesday, but not just because of bad weather in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine says the weather has delayed some shipments of COVID vaccines from getting to shot clinics throughout the state on time. 

DeWine Says He's Optimistic For Return Of Fans At Games, Dancing At Proms

By Feb 22, 2021
Progressive Field
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans who are planning now for spring events – proms, weddings, baseball games – should feel confident things will be better this year compared to 2020. But there’s a big caveat. 

Impact Of Ruined J&J Shots Unclear As Ohio Plans More Use Of That Vaccine

By Apr 2, 2021
Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center was the first facility in Ohio to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at a clinic on March 2, 2021.
Ohio State University/Logan Wallace

Some 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses had to be discarded after an incident at a production plant in Maryland. And it’s unclear if that will affect Ohio’s plans to continue its vaccine rollout, now that everyone over 16 is eligible to get a shot.

More Prizes Could Be Offered For Vaccinated Ohioans

By Jun 10, 2021
Ohio Dept of Health

There are only two weeks left for Vaxamillion - the state’s weekly drawings in which vaccinated Ohioans can win a million dollars or a full-ride college experience. But Gov. Mike DeWine is hinting there might be some new prizes coming in the future. 