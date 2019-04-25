Report: 80,000 Distracted Driving Crashes In Ohio In Last Five Years

  Gov. Mike DeWine holds up a copy of the report on distracted driving in Ohio.
    Karen Kasler

ODOT says there were nearly 80,000 distracted driving crashes in Ohio in the last five years, killing at least 268 people and injuring more than 3,000. Gov. Mike DeWine is fighting back with a panel to make some policy recommendations based on a new report.

The report from a task force formed last year says it believes smart phones are a reason why traffic deaths have increased in four of the past five years, and why 16-20 year olds have the highest number of distracted driving crashes.

Philip Renaud with Ohio State University’s Risk Institute said the report has four major recommendations – more time dedicated to distracted driving in the driver’s ed curriculum, increased fines and points for distracted driving, more research and education into it, and “Ohio should enact one hands-free law with primary enforcement. Ohio currently has two state laws that are not clearly defined or widely enforced,” Renaud said.

DeWine will name members of the Distracted Driving Council soon.

