The Ohio State Highway Patrol says distracted driving is a big problem and to prove it, the agency is tracking those cases on a new public dashboard. It’s…
Ohio-based Nationwide Insurance reports its SmartRide mobile app showed drivers are taking their eyes off the road 13 times a day for up to six seconds…
If you’ve driven Ohio’s roads lately, you’ve probably noticed the big signs with cheeky sayings directed at drivers. Here's why you are likely to see more…
There has been an increase in the number of deaths on Ohio's roads due to distracted driving. At least 51 more people have died already this year. That's…
State lawmakers are looking at a bill that would hike the penalties for passing a school bus as it’s picking up or dropping off kids. Audrey Napier’s…
Those crashes killed at least 268 people and injured more than 3,000. Gov. Mike DeWine is fighting back with a panel to make some policy recommendations…