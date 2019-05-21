Republicans And Democrats Team Up Again For Dual "Priority Legislation" Announcement

For the third time in three weeks, Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House have teamed up to announce legislation they’re working on that they consider priorities.

These bills address treatment instead of conviction for non-violent low-level offenders, the shortage of public defenders, transfers of credits between schools and mental health issues hitting kids. These team-up events come after all Democrats but two joined most Republicans in voting for the budget.

Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said he’s committed to working with the minority, who helped elect him Speaker in January.

“What you see here isn’t an accident. We can’t change Ohio if we aren’t willing to change the way we do business at the Ohio Statehouse," Householder said.

Lawmakers from both parties previously announced legislation to improve foster care, reduce domestic violence, expand broadband, and boost access to job training.