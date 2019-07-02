School Funding Formula Proposal Releases Estimates For Each School District

  • Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) discuss their plan to change the way schools are funded by the state.
    Karen Kasler

School administrators are looking through the latest estimates from a new school funding formula proposal. While many lawmakers and some larger education groups have come out for support the plan, there are individual school districts that are still not on board. 

The Cupp-Patterson school funding formula, HB305, proposes an increase of more than $600 million in extra money to schools. Supporters say the plan, sponsored by Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson), gets closer to figuring out how much it costs to educate a child.

But Eric Resnick, vice president of the Canton City School board, says there are variables that adversely impact low-income districts, such as basing funding off attendance which can vary more for an urban student than a suburban student.

“This formula is very, very dependent on average daily attendance, so if you have any slippage on that, you’re not going to get what those numbers tell you that you’re gonna get,” says Resnick.

The legislature is expected to hold hearings on the bill later this year.

