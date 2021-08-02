Cupp Patterson plan

-
The new school funding bill is similar to the one that passed in the Ohio House last year but a few tweaks were made to it.Democratic Rep. Bride Rose…
A key Republican lawmaker says the Cupp-Patterson school funding plan that passed the House overwhelmingly is dead in the Senate. Senate Finance Committee…
A school funding overhaul that’s been in the works for five years passed the Ohio House by a huge margin and is on its way to the Senate. Supporters say…
The term-limited sponsor of a plan to overhaul Ohio’s school funding system says he’s hopeful it will pass before he leaves the House at the end of this…
A bi-partisan bill to reform school funding is being introduced in the Ohio Senate. This plan is similar to one introduced in the House earlier. This…
Gov. Mike DeWine is not embracing a school funding reform idea the leader of the Ohio House threw out earlier this week.Earlier this week, House Speaker…
Ohio lawmakers will soon consider a school funding formula overhaul, which has undergone some changes since it was first introduced in March. Ohio school…
School administrators are looking through the latest estimates from a new school funding formula proposal. While many lawmakers and some larger education…
Ohio’s eight urban school districts are calling for changes to the newly-proposed school funding formula saying more factors need to be taken into…
For weeks now, Ohio lawmakers have been considering a bipartisan school funding plan from two state representatives. They say the plan would reduce…