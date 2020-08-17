Sen Sherrod Brown Says He And His Senate Colleagues Need To Deal With Postal Service Issues Now

The U.S. House is being called back to Washington to deal with issues involving the United States Postal Service. Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown says the Senate should be called back too.



U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he wants the U.S. Senate to address controversial cost cutting measures in the United States Postal Service. And he’s calling on Senate Republicans to put pressure on their majority leader to deal with this issue.

“The leader of the postal service needs to be fired and the White House needs to back off and put a professional there and let them do their jobs because they know how to do their jobs and they know how to get ballots where they need to in time, the way they have for decades," Brown says. The postal service has recently denied workers overtime and removed sorting equipment to improve its bottom line, according to the Trump-appointed postmaster general. But Democratic and Republican legislators fear ballots in the November election could be affected. There’s no indication, at this point, that the Senate will take up the issue soon.