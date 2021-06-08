Senate Committee Approves Budget Bill Along Party Lines

  • Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) discusses the budget bill after Senate Finance Committee.
The Ohio Senate Finance Committee has sent the latest budget proposal for a floor vote after adding more than 100 amendments to the bill. Republican Senate leaders say the measure is making more investments to help people.

The Senate made many changes to the latest version of the budget, including measures that allow school districts to operate an online school each year, excluding the Vax-A-Million database from public record, and requiring schools to have parents sign a waiver before adding to sex education curriculum.

Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) says they're sending the House a budget that helps people around Ohio. 

"It helps them with the tax code, putting money in their pocket. I think our education plan puts more money into schools over the next two years," says Dolan, chair of the finance committee. "When the House sees this, they're going to see this impacts, positively, individuals from around the state." 

It's common for the budget bill, which starts as a proposal from the governor, to go through several changes before lawmakers come to a final product. 

A main sticking point is the contrasting school funding plans between the House and Senate.

The budget must be passed by the end of the month.

