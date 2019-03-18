Senate To Roll Out Its Transportation Plan With Possible Gas Tax Changes

By 14 seconds ago
  • Dan Konik

Republican leaders in the Ohio Senate have hinted at some possible changes to the transportation budget plan that could spark a debate among the Senate, House, and governor's office.

Gov. Mike DeWine says an 18-cent gas tax increase will help Ohio keep up with major infrastructure costs. The House brought it down to a 10.7-cent increase over a two-year span.

But Republican Senate President Larry Obhof has said he’s not convinced yet that Ohio faces a dire construction budget shortfall.

And Republican strategists have suggested the Senate might cut the gas tax increase again.

Meanwhile, there’s also a sense that the Senate might try to cut down the $100 million set aside for public transit that was added in by the House.

A substitute bill is expected in committee with a full Senate vote possibly later this week, because the budget has to be signed by March 31.

Tags: 
gas tax
transportation budget

Related Content

Senate Expected To Reduce Gas Tax Increase Below House Proposal

By Mar 14, 2019
Daniel Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed 18 cents gas tax increase was dropped to 10.7 cents by the House. Now the transportation budget is in the Senate, where it’s likely to get changed again.

Gov. DeWine Isn't In Favor Of Hiking Federal Gas Tax

By Mar 11, 2019
Maridav, Shutterstock.com

When asked by reporters whether it's time for the federal government to hike taxes on gas, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine explains why he thinks that's not a good idea.

Mass Transit Advocates Thrilled With Dramatic Boost In Funding

By Mar 8, 2019
An RTA bus crosses the Detroit-Superior Bridge in downtown Cleveland in 2013.
Cleveland RTA/Facebook

Mass transit advocates in Ohio got a huge surprise in the House version of the transportation budget – funding for public transportation soared by 150% over Gov. Mike DeWine’s original proposal.  And they're hoping the Senate will go along with that too.

House Passes Transportation Budget, Including Smaller Gas Tax Hike

By Mar 7, 2019
Karen Kasler

There are some big changes in the transportation budget passed by the House compared to the proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine, who has said an 18 cent gas tax hike is needed to maintain and repair Ohio’s roads.