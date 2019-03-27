Senate Transportation Budget Includes Change To Low-Income Tax Credit

As lawmakers are working out differences in their transportation budgets, there’s one thing in the Senate’s version that doesn’t seem to have anything to do with transportation – a change in a tax credit designed for low-income people. But it’s being tied to the increase in the gas tax.

The Senate transportation budget removes the income cap on the state’s earned income tax credit and boosted it from 10 percent of the taxpayer’s federal tax credit to 30 percent.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said it will save low-income taxpayers $38 million a year. He’s says it’s a fair offset to whatever gas tax increase is finally agreed on.

“If you’re at the very low end of the income range, that hurts you proportionally a lot more. So we wanted to provide additional relief to the people who needed it the most," Obhof said.

Democrats have long wanted an earned income tax credit that would allow low-income taxpayers to pay no taxes but also get refunds. This wouldn’t make that credit refundable.

And the progressive think tank Policy Matters Ohio said the Senate’s changes will benefit only an additional 1 percent of Ohioans.

gas tax
transportation budget
earned income tax credit
Larry Obhof
Policy Matters Ohio

DeWine Drives Home Safety As Final Argument For Gas Tax Increase

By Mar 22, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine (center) holds up a report on dangerous intersections. Joining him are ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Kevin Teaford and Lt. Col. Marla Gaskill and Department of Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine is trying a last ditch effort to push lawmakers back toward the gas tax increase that he originally proposed – which they slashed dramatically. 

House, Senate Preparing For Negotiations On Transportation Budget, Gas Tax Hike

By Mar 22, 2019
Andy Chow

The Republican Senate president is saying the competing transportation budget proposals are closer than they appear as lawmakers go into the final week of negotiations before the deadline to pass a new budget.

Senate Passes 6-Cent Gas Tax Hike, Down From DeWine's 18-Cent Plan

By Mar 21, 2019
Roschetzky Photography

The Ohio Senate has approved changes to the transportation budget, taking the originally-proposed gas tax hike from 18-cents a gallon to 6-cents a gallon. 

Democrats Try Again For Tax Credit For Low-Income Ohioans

By Feb 27, 2019
Kalitha Williams from Policy Matters Ohio, Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood), Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) and Rep. Erica Crawley (D-Columbus) talk about the plan to make the earned income tax credit or EITC non refundable.
Karen Kasler

With debate over increasing the gas tax and adding another income tax cut in the next budget, Democratic lawmakers and anti-poverty advocates are trying again what they've pushed for years - changes to a tax credit aimed at low-income working Ohioans.