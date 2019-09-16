Sherrod Brown Believes Public Pressure Is Building For Gun Regulations

State lawmakers are back in action holding more hearings on gun regulation bills. And Gov. Mike DeWine is still pushing for his proposals. But Congress has yet to show an interest in moving gun issues on the federal level, with provisions getting blocked in the Senate.

The standoff is over background checks. The U.S. House has passed a bill to close loopholes but the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has refused to move on the issue so far.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says a large majority of Americans support expanded background checks, so if Senate leadership won't budge, then it's up to voters.

"It's that kind of influence and pressure from the public that ultimately will defeat the gun lobby," says Brown.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) has said the House-passed bill will not get through the Senate unless President Donald Trump says he’ll sign it. Gun rights groups are calling on the Senate and President Trump to hold their ground, arguing that guns purchased through loopholes are not the main link to gun violence.