Sherrod Brown Says Providing Worker Protections Improves Racial Disparity

By 1 hour ago
  • U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
    Andy Chow

The state of Ohio is rolling out a new initiative to tackle the racial health disparity with COVID-19. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says there's a major issue the state and country can address in order to improve minority health; worker protection.

Brown believes there's a serious lack of worker protection as essential businesses continue to operate and more companies reopen.

He says creating a system that allows workers to hold their employers accountable to a safe workplace and ramping up testing can be big steps towards protecting at-risk minorities from the virus.

"The people who are now in the workplace, these essential jobs which don't pay enough and don't protect workers are mostly women, they're disproportionately people of color. A grocery store worker said to me 'I know they call me essential, but they don't pay me much and they don't protect me,'" says Brown.

The senator is also pushing for additional hazard pay for essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic, from health care staff to grocery employees.

Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledges that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting people of color. He unveiled some steps the state's will take to address the issue, which includes:

  • Establishing culturally appropriate, accessible COVID-19 exposure notification services
  • Expanding testing capacity and access for minorities in high risk populations
  • Using data to prioritize resources in communities with the highest need
  • Developing and launching a statewide, culturally sensitive outreach campaign that educates African Americans and other communities of color on COVID-19

The measures are recommendations from DeWine's "Minority Health Strike Force" which plans to come up with a larger plan in the coming weeks.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Sherrod Brown
minority health

Related Content

DeWine Lays Out Strategy To Address Racial Health Disparities

By 21 hours ago
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine rolled out the first steps to a plan to address racial disparities in the fight against COVID-19 which he says has only highlighted a problem that has existed for generations.

Senate Rejects House Attempt To Scale Back Health Director Orders

By May 20, 2020
Andy Chow

The Ohio Senate unanimously rejected an Ohio House measure that would've scaled back the power of state public health orders. Senators blasted the House amendment, saying it undermined health experts and created too many unintended consequences.

DeWine Shifting Away From Public Health Orders, Towards Advisories

By May 19, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine is revising the state's public health policies on COVID-19 to slowly transition away from public health orders. He says this represents a shift to give more of the accountability to Ohioans.