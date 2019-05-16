A Show Of Support For People Who Care For Disabled Ohioans

By Jo Ingles 27 seconds ago
  • Bridge2Equality rally outside Ohio Statehouse
    Sam Aberle

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse earlier today to support a proposed wage increase for workers who assist individuals with disabilities.

Representative Scott Lipps (R-Franklin) thinks workers who help people with disabilities deserve a raise. According to the non-profit group, Bridge2Equality, the average wage is $10.55 per hour. Lipps says a wage increase to $13 per hour has been passed in the Ohio House's version of the new two-year state budget. He is confident the Ohio Senate, which is considering the budget now, will go along with it.

“I think the Senate understands the importance of this to [the] quality of life for a lot of Ohioans and it’s an issue that hasn’t been addressed in a long time," Lipps says.

The budget must be passed by the full Ohio Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine by June 30th.

Tags: 
disabled Ohioans
Scott Lipps
Ohio Legislature
Bridge2Equality

