Speaker Calls False Information In House Hearing An "Aberration"

By Jun 10, 2021
  • Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp
    Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp
    Jo Ingles

The Speaker of the Ohio House says recent false comments made during testimony by a doctor opposed to vaccines are out of the ordinary. But he's pushing back on questions about what to do when false statements are made in committee hearings, which are broadcast and archived by the state.

Recent testimony on an Ohio House bill that would prevent employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines got national headlines and laughs from late-night comedians.

But it also has some wondering whether people who espouse beliefs not based in fact should be allowed to make those comments in a venue that can reach a large audience.

There have been a few hearings in the Statehouse that have included false information - most recently on that anti-COVID vaccine bill, House Bill 248. Testimony by interested parties both for and against proposed legislation is not fact-checked, though it must be provided to committee members.

All Ohio House and Senate committee hearings are broadcast on The Ohio Channel, which is a state-funded broadcast service that airs on channels operated by Ohio public television stations and at ohiochannel.org. Those hearings, along with legislative sessions, press conferences, bill signings and Ohio Supreme Court arguments, are archived at that site as well.

Cleveland anti-vax Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testified for House Bill 248, which would ban employers and schools from requiring vaccinations, not just for COVID-19 but for other diseases as well. Tenpenny falsely claimed people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 could be "magnetized".

"You can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. You can put spoons and forks all over them and they stick," Tenpenny testified.

 

Tenpenny wasn't the only person who spread such falsehoods while testifying.

 

Joanna Overholt, a registered nurse from Strongsville, placed a key against her chest and neck while before the committee and said, "Explain to me why the key sticks to me. It sticks to my neck too. So, yeah, if somebody could explain this, that would be great." 

 

The key fell off her neck.

 

Rep. Michele Lapore-Hagan (D-Youngstown) says public testimony should be encouraged. But she worries about misinformation being given through the committee broadcasts.

 

"When we allow that sort of crazy fringe to have a platform, it just encourages people to believe in falsehoods," she says.

 

House Speaker Bob Cupp isn’t saying much about the false statements made by Tenpenny that COVID vaccines could somehow "magnetize" people.

 

But he told reporters he doesn’t think there’s a reason to revisit the process for broadcasting committee meetings on TV and online.

 

“Those kind of things are an aberration. Most of the people who come to testify provide very valuable information to the committee as they deliberate on proposed legislation. I think it’s a valuable service to the people of Ohio to be able to tune in and to see that," Cupp says.

National news outlets and late-night comedians have shown clips of testimony from Tenpenny and Overholt. They've also made the rounds on social media worldwide, and earned a "pants on fire" rating from Politifact.

Tags: 
Bob Cupp
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
false testimony
vaccination bill
COVID vaccines

Related Content

House Leaders Say They Have Questions About Bill To Promote Equality In Ohio

By Apr 22, 2021
Children hold sign promoting equality
Jo Ingles

A bill that’s been introduced in the Ohio Legislature for the better part of two decades now would add sexual orientation to the state’s civil rights protections. The bill has bipartisan support and is getting hearings in the House. But House leaders say they have a lot of questions about it.  

Former Ohio House Speaker Says He Won't Resign While Facing Federal Trial

By Mar 17, 2021
Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) watches the beginning of House session from the back of the chamber the day after a caucus meeting to discuss whether he should be expelled.
Karen Kasler

Former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was back at work in the Ohio House Wednesday, after his fellow Republicans met the day before to discuss whether he should stay or go as he awaits trial on federal corruption charges.

Ohio House Republicans Meet To Discuss Former Speaker's Future

By Mar 16, 2021
The portrait of Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) as Speaker hangs in a hallway of the Statehouse next to that of the late longtime Democratic Speaker Vern Riffe.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s House Republicans met Tuesday afternoon to discuss what to do about Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford), eight months after the former speaker’s arrest on federal corruption charges, and four months after his re-election to his seat, and two months into a term with no committee assignments.

Elected Officials In Ex-Speaker's District Want Him Expelled From Ohio House

By Mar 11, 2021
Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford), in a session of the Ohio House in December 2020.
Dan Konik

Thirteen elected Republicans in one of the counties in the district of former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) have asked Householder's successor and majority Republicans to remove him from his seat.

Indicted Former Speaker Proposes Two Bills On Government Accountability

By Mar 5, 2021
Former House Speaker Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) held an impromptu session with reporters in September, at his first House session after he was indicted in July.
Karen Kasler

The former Ohio House speaker who’s been indicted in a federal corruption case related to the nuclear bailout law he championed has proposed two new bills – both dealing with accountability in government.