Speaker Says Republicans Still Want To Squeeze Income Tax Cut In Tight Budget

By 4 minutes ago

State lawmakers have been advised by their economic researchers to cut the spending in Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget. And they may try to add something into the House version of the budget set to be released on Wednesday that DeWine deliberately left out.

There have been tax cuts in nearly every state budget since 2005.

And Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said Republican lawmakers want to continue that, saying they’re why the state’s economy has been doing well the last few years.

“We're still looking at that. I know there's many members that want to continue to try to lower income tax in the state of Ohio,” Householder said.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) has said he wants a tax cut, especially since the gasoline tax was raised.

But Gov. Mike DeWine has said now is the time to invest in cihldren’s initiatives, Lake Erie and other projects.

Tags: 
FY 20-21 Budget
Gov. Mike DeWine
Larry Householder
Larry Obhof
income tax cut

