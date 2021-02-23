Speaker Supports Plan For More Lawmaker Involvement In Health Orders

  • Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) holds a briefing with reporters after session on September 1, 2020.
The House is looking over a bill passed by Senators that would pull back on Gov. Mike DeWine’s power to issue health orders – by allowing lawmakers to take a bigger role. The House leader is interested in the plan, which DeWine has threatened to veto.


 

The bill would allow the House and Senate to vote to rescind states of emergency after 30 days and health orders after 11 days. 

Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) said he likes the idea.

“Ohio is one of the very few states that does not have some legislative oversight in emergency orders of this of this type, and I think it's essential that Ohio joins the rest of the country in having some reasonable legislative oversight," Cuop said.

But he said he’d like to find out what those other states do with those orders and that’s worked.

DeWine said the Senate's changes have improved the original bill, which created a panel of lawmakers to review and potentially rescind orders. But DeWine said he doesn’t want to take away power from a future governor.

The bill passed the Senate along party lines on February 17.

