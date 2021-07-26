State Health Department Recommends Vaccines For Students, Teachers Returning To Classroom

  • A technician from the Findlay College of Pharmacy fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Reynoldsburg in February 2021.
    Dan Konik

While the school districts are prohibited from mandating people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health is issuing guidance strongly recommending students and staff get the shot before the new school year.

The health department is calling on local schools to follow three basic principles of fighting COVID-19. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer, says results of low spread in schools during the 2020-21 school year is proof that these steps help.

The three steps include:

  • Vaccinations for anyone who is eligible
  • Masks for anyone who is not vaccinated
  • Basic protocols to stopping the spread of the virus, including social distancing and hand washing

Vanderhoff says these are only recommendations and not mandates, "We are mindful of some of the regulations and the like that are at play here in Ohio." 

The legislature passed a bill prohibiting schools from requiring people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) signed into law. 

The decision to require masks is being made at the district level, but there’s a bill that would ban schools from requiring masks too.

DeWine Says He Can't Mandate Masks In Schools Because "There's No Appetite For It"

DeWine speaks to reporters at Ohio Statehouse
Dan Konik

The Ohio Department of Health’s latest COVID guidance for K-12 schools strongly recommends those who can be vaccinated get shots, and masks for those who can’t or choose not to. But it doesn’t mandate masks for all, like some individual schools are doing. 

Kids In Ohio, Even Babies, Are Getting COVID And Medical Experts Fear The Numbers Will Increase

Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Jo Ingles

Pediatricians are warning the new contagious Delta variant is putting kids under 12, who cannot be vaccinated right now, at greater risk of contracting COVID. 

What Ohio Teachers Think About Going Back To School Next Month With COVID Cases Trending Upward

Licking County classroom in 2019
Dan Konik

COVID cases in Ohio are trending upward as schools are preparing to reopen for the upcoming school year. So, what do teachers think need to be done to make sure schools are safe?